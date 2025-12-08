Maiden Convocation: FUO To Confer Degrees On 10,272 Graduates

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, has revealed that the University will be conferring Degrees on 10,272 graduating students across the various faculties of the university and postgraduate school.

Out of these, he said that 9912 students will be graduating with various first degrees, while 360 will be graduating with postgraduate degrees.

Speaking on Monday at the University Premises during a Press Brief sequel to the Maiden edition of the University’s combined Convocation ceremony billed to hold on Thursday, 8 December, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that the Convocation was a milestone in the life of the university.

He added that the University will also launch a 100 billion Endowment Fund to support the developmental needs of the university.

The weeklong activities Prof Adias maintained will also be used to honour some distinguished Nigerians who, he said, have made outstanding contributions to the nation’s development with the award of honorary degrees.

“This convocation is indeed a milestone in the life of our university. It brings together several graduating sets whose academic journeys were shaped by resilience, innovation, and dedication, especially in the years following the global pandemic and industrial disruptions.”

The Vice Chancellor also revealed some of the institution’s achievements which he disclosed as full accreditation for most of their programmes, adding that the university has introduced new ones that align with national priorities and global trends.

“Our staff and students are winning research grants and fellowships, both locally and internationally. We have improved our learning environment with new laboratories, classrooms, hostels, and digital infrastructure to support teaching and innovation.

“Beyond academics, FUO continues to contribute to community development through entrepreneurship programmes and sustainability projects across the state and the nation.”

He maintained that the university’s vision remains clear to position it as a centre of excellence, producing graduates who are globally competitive yet deeply rooted in the values of service, integrity, and innovation.

“In the coming years, we will continue to strengthen academic quality, expand research partnerships, improve digital readiness, and enhance the overall welfare of staff and students.

“These priorities are firmly captured in our strategic development plan, which guides our actions as an institution of the future.” He concluded.

He, however, asked that individuals should partner with the university to build hostels to ease the challenge of accommodation, adding, “We are calling for private partnership, build, operate and leave.

He thanked President Bola TInubu, the management and the people of Otuoke for supporting the university.

The high point of the event was the commissioning of some of the completed facilities by the Vice Chancellor.