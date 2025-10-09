Maida: Nigeria’s Broadband Drive Crippled By 19,000 Fibre Cuts

Nigeria’s digital economy ambitions are being severely undermined by an alarming rate of telecommunications infrastructure vandalism and access denials, with over 19,000 fibre cuts and a similar number of site access denials recorded in just the first eight months of 2025.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, revealed these figures yesterday at a business roundtable on broadband investment in Abuja, highlighting a critical threat to the nation’s connectivity.

Detailing the scale of the challenge, Dr. Maida stated that between January and August 2025, Nigeria recorded a staggering 19,384 fibre cut incidents, 3,241 cases of equipment theft, and over 19,000 cases of denials of access to telecom sites.

He emphasised that these disruptions have collectively caused prolonged network outages, massive revenue losses for operators, and increased security costs, posing a direct danger to the country’s economic and social well-being.

The NCC boss framed the crisis around a central question: “How much is an hour of connectivity worth?” He explained that when connectivity fails for an industrialist, a remote worker, or security services relying on live intelligence, “opportunities evaporate, productivity stalls, and in critical situations, lives can be put at risk.”

These statistics on infrastructure damage demonstrate why its protection “must be at the centre of our collective agenda,” he stated, even as the government pursues an ambitious target of 70% broadband penetration by the end of the year.