Maida: Disrupting Telecoms Can Mean Hospitals Losing Access To Critical Patient Information

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Office of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, in this interaction with ABOLAJI ADEBAYO, speaks on the state of infrastructure in telecoms sector, viable solutions to challenges and other activities embarked on by the Commission to ensure mass connectivity.

The recurring problem of infrastructure damage, from vandalism to severed fibre optic cables, continues to plague the sector. What is the NCC’s strategy for tackling this systemic weakness?

It is a major challenge, and we categorise the disruptions into two types. There are intentional disruptions like theft and vandalism, and access denial due to disputes with communities or landlords. Then there are avoidable ones, like fibre cuts from road construction work, that better coordination could significantly reduce.

People often do not realise the real-world consequences: a single vandalised site can knock multiple operators offline in an area; a burnt manhole in Abuja can disrupt banking services and internet connectivity over a wide area. Luckily, we now have the right overarching framework to act decisively.

The President’s Executive Order on Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) last year designated telecoms as CNII. This makes intentional damage to telecoms infrastructure a serious criminal offence and provides a formal platform for us to work more closely with all the security services.

We are receiving very strong support from the National Security Adviser to operationalise this in our sector. Our approach is multi-tiered and proactive. First, we have amended our co-location guidelines to include minimum security checklists covering human, physical, and technological security measures.

Second, we are running a massive national awareness campaign in multiple languages to explain the real-world impact of vandalism—that it’s not a victimless crime against big companies, but it affects healthcare, education, and emergency services. Third, and crucially, we are building robust collaboration frameworks with public works authorities at both federal and state levels to cut avoidable damage, especially to fibre. Fibre cables typically follow road corridors.

However, poor coordination during road construction causes repeated, devastating cuts. We are currently putting Memoranda of Understanding in place with the Federal Ministry of Works and with priority states like Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Kaduna to establish a shared digital platform.

The platform will work like this: road work agencies will upload their project plans and timelines; the NCC and fibre owners will have complete visibility; and affected operators will receive timely notifications to either relocate their cables or activate secondary routes beforehand.

We have studied a similar model in India, and we are confident this will drastically reduce these incidents. We are also actively mediating disputes between service providers and landlords or communities. And where dialogue fails, we will, of course, work with the security authorities.

People must understand: disrupting telecoms can mean a hospital losing access to critical patient information or someone in distress cannot call for help.

Given this focus on infrastructure, how has the NCC’s methodology for ensuring Quality of Service (QoS) evolved, especially regarding the entire service chain?

We have fundamentally stepped up our oversight, moving beyond just monitoring the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to cover every single layer of the service delivery chain. This is especially true for the Co-Location Service Providers (CSPs), who are arguably the most critical yet invisible operators in the chain.

These CSPs host the MNOs at outdoor sites. They provide the physical space, the power, the cooling, the backhaul connectivity, and the security. In simple terms, if there is no consistent power at a co-location site, there is no service, no matter how much advanced radio equipment an MNO deploys.

So, to regulate Quality of Service properly, we updated our primary QoS instrument last year. The previous version focused almost exclusively on MNOs. The updated regulation brings all licensed operators in the service chain, including these colocation service providers, firmly into scope with their own clear, measurable KPIs.

We also moved from relying on state-level averages, which could mask localised problems, to a much more granular LGA-level measurement system.

Furthermore, we revised the penalty regimes to reflect current economic realities. For co-location service providers, the most critical KPI is power availability.

If you look at our QoS data from periods when diesel prices spiked dramatically, you could see a direct correlation where QoS dipped because some providers had to adjust their refuelling cycles to manage cash flow. Site maintenance is intensely cash-flow intensive—the industry consumes roughly 40 million litres of diesel monthly.

Another critical KPI is the Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) for faults like generator failure or fibre damage. We have now set strict timelines for how quickly we expect these repairs to happen, and we are already seeing measurable improvements since implementing these new rules. By the way, in the spirit of transparency, all this KPI data is published on the NCC website.

From a technological standpoint, what is the definitive path to delivering affordable, high-speed data to the entire population?

The answer, unequivocally, is fibre. We need fibreto-the-building—to homes, schools, businesses, and public institutions. We already have about 30,000 km of fibre in Nigeria, but the vast majority is for backhaul, connecting mobile base stations. I am fortunate to have a fibre connection at home; I use close to 1 Terabyte of data a month and it costs me

less than half of what the same usage would cost on a mobile network. Globally, fixed fibre is cheaper per gigabyte than mobile data, because it is the most cost-effective and reliable technology for high-speed data.

It is largely passive infrastructure and consumes significantly less power. This is where government policy has now strategically caught up. The 90,000 km national fibre project being championed by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, can materially expand access to affordable, high-quality data connections. Could we have been further along? Possibly.

About a decade ago, regional Infraco licences were awarded to build wholesale fibre networks. When I reviewed our files at the NCC, I found that these Infraco licensees had delivered less than 10,000 km collectively. The new 90,000 km initiative, alongside other private players, will significantly expand both the national backbone and the dense metro networks needed in our cities.

But an important regulatory intervention by the NCC is also underway to complement this. We have launched a comprehensive Wholesale Fibre Study, which is likely to recommend measures to open up existing backbone, and any built in the future, on fair, comparable, and transparent terms.

This will allow smaller Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to interconnect easily, fostering more competition. This study should be concluded by mid-2026. We believe this intervention will be key to building the dense metro fibre networks nationwide.

We are also looking at growing the number of these smaller, nimble ISPs nationwide; today, they are mostly concentrated in Lagos and Abuja. Lastly, we are persistently advocating for state governments to waive Right of Way (RoW) charges, and I am happy to report that in the past two years alone, five additional states have totally eliminated RoW charges, making it a total of 11 states with zero RoW charges.

The recent price increases for consumers have been a major point of discussion. How did the difficult operating environment and infrastructure costs for companies influence this regulatory decision?

This is a critical question, and it’s important I provide full context. First, we must remember that the NCC is established as an economic regulator. Our role is to create a balanced market where operators can earn a fair return on their massive investments, and consumers get high-quality, affordable services.

Now, let’s look at the macroeconomic reality. The cost of transport, food, housing, and other daily essentials has gone up significantly, yet telecom consumer tariffs stayed largely flat for close to a decade.

Meanwhile, during this same period, the operators’ input costs for infrastructure rose astronomically. Just consider two major components: the diesel required to power generators that run roughly 40,000 sites nationwide, and the imported radio equipment, which is paid for in foreign exchange.

The volatility in both these areas has been severe. So, what happened over time was a massive erosion of operator margins. The sector became increasingly less attractive for the very investment it desperately needs to grow and improve. CAPEX was actually dropping.

This is a sector that must invest continuously to maintain quality, especially as data consumption grows exponentially. The situation became so dire that some operators were borrowing money just to buy diesel! They were effectively subsidising the service for the end-user.

When there is no cost recovery, investors simply take their money elsewhere. So, we faced a very real dilemma: how do we restore investor confidence so the necessary infrastructure investments can flow, while ensuring consumers still enjoy affordable connectivity? Doing nothing was not an option.

That path would have led to continued investment decline, network degradation, and worsening service quality for everyone. The only realistic path was to allow tariffs to move within a cost-oriented framework. With the benefit of hindsight, perhaps the NCC could have done more, earlier, to build greater resilience into the sector.

This could have included stronger infrastructure protection frameworks, stricter QoS regulations, a zero-tolerance stance for industry debt, and a mechanism for more periodic, minor tariff adjustments. This is precisely why we did not rush to approve higher tariffs. We first addressed some of these foundational issues: we tackled industry debts, began a concerted effort to tackle infrastructure vandalism, and cleaned up industry data.

Ultimately, however, the sustainable solution was to permit these necessary adjustments. The good news is that we are now seeing investments return. Already, we have verified commitments of over $1 billion by operators for this year alone to expand and fortify their networks, which is significantly more than what we have seen over the past few years. This is a direct result of restored confidence.

There appears to be a conscious effort to publish more network performance data. Is this drive for transparency a core part of your regulatory philosophy?

I am glad you noticed. Yes, it is a very deliberate and strategic shift. The traditional “command-andcontrol” regulatory model has its limits in a complex industry like ours. While we will continue to use it where necessary, we are now consciously complementing it with a powerful tool: information disclosure and radical transparency.

We are committed to publishing accurate, timely, and accessible information on industry performance, so the public, investors, and consumers can make informed decisions. Transparency inherently fosters accountability, it encourages voluntary compliance from operators, and it lets the market itself reward good behaviour and expose bad practices.

Could you share some specific instances where this transparency-based approach has yielded positive results?

Certainly. When a major operator defaulted on its interconnect charges to others, we approved a partial disconnection and issued a public notice explaining the reasons. The result was a drastic and immediate reduction in intraindustry debt, as the market saw we were serious.

After we conducted a thorough subscriber-database audit last year, we found significant discrepancies. We took the bold step of publishing the true, validated numbers, which strengthened public trust in our data. Under our new Tariff Simplification Guidelines, operators are now compelled to publish a standard, easy-to-understand disclosure table for every single tariff plan.

Operators must also notify customers of major outages and log them on our public Major Outage Reporting Portal.Looking forward, in early Q4 this year, we will launch a publicfacing Network Performance Map on our website, showing locationlevel performance using crowdsourced data. From Q4 as well, we’ll publish quarterly Quality of Experience reports.

Furthermore, we have just released updated Corporate Governance Guidelines for the entire industry, with transparency as its guiding principle.

Broadly speaking, what overarching policies currently guide the NCC’s work in infrastructure and regulation?

Nigeria’s telecoms journey rests on a clear policy-to-law pipeline. It began with the foundational National Telecommunications Policy (NTP) of 2000, which paved the way for the Nigerian Communications Act of 2003. The NTP 2000 fundamentally liberalised a monopolised market, and with strong political will, it transformed connectivity almost overnight.

That initial policy shift didn’t just build a sector; it catalysed adjacent sectors, most notably our now-thriving digital payments ecosystem. Now, building on that foundation, we have a suite of newer policies. There’s the National Policy on 5G, which successfully enabled the commercial launch.

There is the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020–2025), which is expiring this year—and we have already begun engaging our Ministry on a third iteration. There is also the National Cybersecurity Policy (2021), which led to the establishment of the sectoral Cyber Incident Response Team under the NCC, and we are now finalising a dedicated telecoms sector cybersecurity framework.

We also have the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector from 2021, a long-term agenda to deepen local participation. Looking ahead, the next phase for us goes beyond mere connectivity.

Our goal is to foster a robust, resilient, safe, and secure internet. Achieving that will require a comprehensively revised National Telecommunications Policy. Work on this, led by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, is scheduled to commence in the last quarter of this year.

Looking forward, what are the key priorities and deliverables that Nigerians can anticipate from the NCC in the near future?

It boils down to three core focus areas: reliability, affordability, and transparency. Over the next year, you will see us push exceptionally hard on network reliability through the tighter QoS standards across the entire value chain, alongside the full operationalisation of the CNII order.

We will drive real accountability via public performance dashboards. On affordability, our focus is twofold: enabling sustainable cost recovery for operators to ensure a healthy sector, and aggressively enabling faster fibre build-out. Our wholesale fibre study is key to this.

That combination of a healthy mobile sector and an expanding fibre footprint is how we hope to bring high-speed, high-quality data to more Nigerians at a better value. And on transparency, we will keep publishing clear, timely data so that consumers and investors alike can make informed decisions and hold us all accountable. That is our commitment.