The hospitality landscape of Benin-City, the Edo State capital, has been boosted with the commissioning of a 50-bed hotel, Maia Hotel and Suites, by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki. The multi-million dollar hotel built within a year by a Canada-based businessman, Fatai Efehi Mustapha, provides accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking, a terrace and a bar, among other facilities and services.

Speaking at the commissioning recently, the state governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Dr Uyi Oduwa-Malaka, commended the owner for setting up the hotel in Benin. “The hospitality and tourism sectors have long been recognised as powerful catalysts for economic prosperity, creating opportunities for employment, in- vestments, and socio-cultural exchange,’’ she said.

Adding, “By embarking on this ambitious venture, it has signalled our firm belief in the potential of our state as a vibrant and thriving destination.” While describing the hotel as the latest addition to the state tourism landscape, she said the hotel will create jobs for youth, who will be taken off the street. “We are proud of Fatai Mustapha as an Edo man and as a government, we will partner with him to grow the business.” On his part, Mustapha, said he had the opportunity of investing the money in Canada but chose to invest in Edo State and that so far he has employed over 60 people.

“This is to empower our people and with what we have on the ground now, we are set to give jobs to people and you know the multiplying effect of employment in the hospitality sector,” noted Mustapha, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the hotel.

Facilities/services

The hotel has opened its doors to lov- ers of quality leisure as the enticement starts from the well-decorated front desk manned by motivated staff with infectious smiles and warmth. Stepping in further, each category of the hotel’s 50 rooms and suites comes with unique allure and enduring cosi- ness, beautiful artistic works, Wi-Fi and other world-class room amenities, especially elaborate bath facilities, which add to the comfort in the rooms. Tired of the room, the hotel features a outdoors where there is a swimming pool for relaxation, and there is also a pool bar.

There is also a casino in the hotel. For lovers of good food, the hotel has an all-day restaurant serving African, American and other continental cuisines, with 24-hour room service. Children are not left out of the excitement as there are 360 Camera Booth and Children’s playground, fitted with different amenities for them to explore. Security of guests is guaranteed with armed men on the ground.