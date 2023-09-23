Mai Borgu’s Son: Why My Father Gave Tinubu Title of Jagaban

…Says ‘My Dad Predicted Tinubu’ll Succeed Buhari’

…Recalls How He Rejected Abacha’s Job Offer

Prince Yahya Haliru Dantoro is one of the sons of the late Mai Borgu, Alhaji (the Senator) Haliru Dantoro, Kitoro III. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the life and times of the late traditional ruler as well as how his path crossed with that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Excerpts:

The late Alhaji Haliru Dantoro was a man The late Alhaji Haliru Dantoro was a man of many parts, a traditional ruler, administrator, politician and a statesman, as a son, what kind of father was he to you, his children?

My father as you pointed out had so many ways to describe him but what I can tell you about him is that he was a disciplinarian. He was a go- getter and a fighter for what he believed in. My father was a man who fought for the truth and whatever he believed was the right thing. He spoke the truth regardless of who was involved. He cared for and loved his people so dearly.

His door was always open to the poor and the needy in the society. He was available all the times to make sacrifices for the people. He grew up being like that and he died just like that. He touched so many souls while alive. He did so much for the people, particularly, the people of Borgu in particular.

If you go back to Borgu Kingdom where he was the first elected chairman of the council, when the council was in Kwara State before former General (Ibrahim) Babangida moved us to Niger State, you will still see his imprints there.

He established himself as someone to be reckoned with in terms of being focused in building the nation and the society that he found himself in. He lived his life with that kind of attitude. His lifestyle made so much impact in the lives of so many people regardless of tribed or religious inclinations.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

He was a loving father and a loving husband to his wives. He was a man who believed that everyone must have something doing at all times. When we were growing up, we saw the way he built the entrepreneurship spirit in his wives. Almost every one of them is self-reliant today. He used to tell them that ‘you can only be who you are if only you are into doing one or two things.’

Till date as I speak to you, our mothers are doing their petty trading and are self-sustaining, a training that my father gave to everyone of them. He encouraged them to go into business and trade in any items that they wished to trade in. For instance, my mother is from Edo State.

He married my mother since she was 16 years old. My mother knew no other person apart from my father. My father encouraged her from then to be self-reliant and financially independent. Apart from that, my father encouraged my mother to further her studies, today, I am proud of my mum. She became a Muslim having converted from Christianity.

Our dad was just for everybody. It would interest you to know that my father married from d i f f e r e n t tribes of the country. He m a r r i e d from the North. He married a Fulani, a N u p e w o m a n , from Edo State and here in Borgu Kingdom. He was not just father to us, he was a father to so many other children too.

Till he died, he never had a personal account of his own. He gave out whatever he was given to the people. His wives too learnt that habit from him, no matter how much I give my mother, she will make sure that she shares with the people at home. Even if you brought food to my father, he would share with neighbours before bringing the remaining to the house.

You talked about your father being a disciplinarian, was the late Mai the type of father that wield the big stick on his children whenever they did what he considered as bad?

To be honest with you, I was dealt with many times by him. When I was growing up, I was a very stubborn kid. I had that kind of treatment from him on many occasions. I remember that there was someone who used to catch us for him. Some other people too would join to hold our legs and hands for him to cane us. That happened so much then.

Aside from that, he was such a loving person who inculcated so good morals into us. Till date, I cannot just call people by their names, I have to put that seniority title. I have to bow to people older than I am. Sometimes, we have to kneel to greet our seniors. One thing for sure was that he was very religious.

What was his typical day like?

When he woke up, he went round to our various rooms with koboko (local horse whip) to wake us all up for the early morning prayers that I won’t forget. That kind of action later made us stronger in our faith and devotion to our Islamic obligations. After the prayers, he would tell the gardeners and other cleaners to rest while we took over house cleaning from them. Every one of us would now carry cutlass and brooms to clean the entire surroundings. We had been made to do these house chores since we were very young. He never indulged us in anyway. Sometimes, we went to the farm with him.

What next after cleaning the house?

He would call for his food and also asked us to join him.

What was his favourite meal?

He ate Kunun Madara, which was homemade for him by any of the mothers for breakfast. My father loved Amala so much, may be because he lived in Yoruba part of Kwara.

He was on three occasions, a commissioner in Kwara Stata. My father was a hardworking man who just wanted things done. He wanted to see people happy and hardworking.

What kind of visitors visited him at home when he was alive?

He basically hosted the poor and the needy who came to see him. He loved being with them at all times. We had royal fathers and other traditional rulers who came to him from time to time from virtually all parts of the country.

Don’t forget that the Borgu Kingdom has so much affiliations with others kingdoms such as the Kanuris in Borno and Yobe states. All of us are all from the same lineage.

That explains the title of our king, which is Mai Borgu instead of the Emir of Borgu. He had so many friends, the ones that he grew up with, the ones he met along his journey in life.

What kind of attributes would your father see in anyone before seeking his friendship?

My father will always look for people of like minds who shared a lot of things in common with him. He loved people who are straight forward because he was a very blunt person. He loved people that usually gave to the needy.

You said he lived in Kwara State, what was his relationship with the late Dr. Olusola Saraki?

The relationship was so wonderful. It was a very sweet relationship based on shared ideological leanings. Some of us that were younger in those days saw the relationship between the two of them with similar other notable great politicians such as the late Alhaji Adamu Attah, the present Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

Those were the people that made things happen in Kwara in those days. Every one of them was a colossus in his own right. That relationship between my father and Saraki subsisted for a very long time before their demise. I remember that Saraki and my late dad differed on a number of issues but they were still very good friends.

Could you recollect the governments that your father served as commissioner…

The one I remember vividly was the government of the late (Brigadier Theophilus) Bamigboye. He also served the government of late Brigadier George Agbazika Innih.

That time, I recollect that he was the one that awarded the contract for the construction of Kwara Hotel to the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Sijuade Okunade who had not become the king then but was a businessman. That time, my father was the commissioner for works in Kwara State. My father also laid the foundation of Kwara Stadium in Ilorin.

He didn’t forget his people because he awarded the construction of the three model colleges in Borgu Province then. These are the schools that notables such as Teslim Folarin who schooled in Kainji attended. A serving minister also finished from there.

What was his relationship with the late Alhaji Adamu Attah?

It was a very cordial and wonderful relationship. They remained friends until the death of Attah. My father had to travel to Okene when he learnt that Attah had gone partially blind. That showed the love and friendship that existed between the two of them.

The relationship between these people was not about money but about character, shared values and desire to develop their society. I was young then but I saw a lot watching them. Late General Sani Abacha called him to head an agency but he rejected it.

Why did he reject it?

He had something else on his mind. I also remember that former Military President Ibrahim Babangida sponsored him to go to the Senate later. He eventually became a senator and met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Under which party was he elected?

He was elected on the platform of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He met Senator Bola Tinubu at the Senate and that was where their friendship started.

Was there any occasion when President Bola Tinubu visited him in Borgu?

He (Tinubu) came to see him many times.

Can you remember one of such occasions?

The one I remember vividly was the time he was turbaned as the Jagaban Borgu, sometimes in February, 2006. On that day, my father made a prophecy to him the day he gave him the title because it (the title) would help him win his numerous political battles.

He told him (Tinubu) that one day, he would be celebrated for his political exploits. Asiwaju met him in his sick bed in Germany in 2015, he excused all those present leaving him and the president in the room. He told him pointedly that he (Tinubu) was going to be the next president after former President (Muhammadu) Buhari.

He however warned him to prepare to fight and be prepared to be dogged if he must win. He told him, ‘you’ll get there whether I am alive or dead.’ My father died on October 15, 2015. The meeting between them took place two weeks before my father’s death.

Did your father tell you why he gave the Jagaban title to President Tinubu?

To be honest with you, the major reason why he gave him was due to their close friendship because they shared the same political ideology. I think what made my father to give the title was the role played by the president in the tussle between my father and other princes for the throne.

When my father was going through the struggle to become the Mai of Borgu Kingdom, there was this conspiracy against him after the kingmakers elected him as the new king but the then governor of Niger State, the late Engineer Abdulkadir Kure and some other prominent people in the state opposed his selection.

Those opposed to him were doing so because they felt my father was not amenable to their dictates and control. There are five kingmakers in Borgu Kingdom but as at the time they picked my father, only three of them were alive and they formed a quorum to be able to elect a new king. In the end, all the three kingmakers elected my father.

A week after, we were expecting the announcement of government but that never came, we later discovered that they had picked someone else. The person they picked was the son of the Mai before my father. He was rejected by the people because the kingmaker and the deity didn’t pick him.

So, how did President Tinubu help your father to the throne?

President Tinubu called my father to offer him help, he told my dad that from all indications there are some elements playing pranks against my father. He (President) Tinubu then enlisted the support of Chief Wole Olanipekun who took the case to court. My father eventually won the case.