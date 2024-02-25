Mai Atafo: The Upper Class Stylish Man

Like an American recording artist, Jidenna, sang in his ‘Classic Man’ single, renowned Nigerian formal wear designer, Mai Atafo, is one of the few fashion savvy men, who can be mean when they look this clean. The ‘mean’ in this context is the good ‘mean’.

Atafo always looks impeccable in his suits. He is like a walking mannequin in his three piece design. His style is elegant but he is not completely old fashioned man. Just like he loves his complete formal wear, he also does the reserved hip hop style of jeans and t-shirts sometimes.

He knows his colour blocking. He can rock any colured jacked in a perfect combination but still remain true to his manly nature. He has been found wanting in some of his red carpet looks.

But that does not change the fact that he knows how to draw attention with his fashion when he wants to go all out for it. And of course, he has the chisel jaw, rugged fine looks that many girls dream about while reading romance novels. If you are looking for a personality to learn a thing or two about upper class fashion, look no further, for Atafo is all you need.