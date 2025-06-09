Terrorist Group Kills One, Burns Houses In Kwara

Share

Gunmen, suspected to be members of the new terrorist group, called ‘Mahmuda’, have attacked Karongi community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing one person and torching several houses.

The bandits, who were said to have invaded the town on Sunday morning, killed a resident before setting some houses ablaze.

It was gathered that the bandits took advantage of the absence of the local vigilantes who had travelled to attend a training workshop, while others had also travelled out to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir outside the community.

It was further gathered that the gunmen, who had a field day in the community between 6am and 11am, were later dislodged by the combined team of soldiers and vigilantes mobilised from the adjoining settlements in the area.

Though the police feigned ignorance of the Sunday attack in Karongi, the Nigerian Army, however, confirmed the incident.

The Emir of Yashikira Emirate in Baruten local government, Alhaji Umoru Sariki, also confirmed the incident.

The Emir, who spoke in a telephone conversation on Sunday night said one person was killed during the attack, while many houses were burned by the bandits.

Umoru said, “Yes, the bandits from Mahmuda group struck at about 6am on Sunday morning. They attacked Karongi town in my Emirate. They killed one person and burned many houses in the community.

“They took advantage of the absence of vigilante men who had travelled for Sallah while some had also gone for training. They invaded the town for hours, from 6am to 11am. We had to go to the surrounding communities in the Emirate to mobilise local vigilantes who succeeded in chasing them away at about 11o’clock.

“I have been busy since morning and I’m not happy about the development.”

The Emir, who lamented that the Army was stationed in Chikanda which is very far to the community, appealed to the Federal government and the Military to establish a military base in Karongi or other Community near the area to safeguard the lives and properties of the people in the area.

When contacted on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said that she was not aware of the incident.

She said: “I’m not aware of this incident, I will do my findings and get back to you.”

The Public Relations Officer of the 22 brigade of the Nigerian Army, Sobi, Ilorin, Lt Stephen Nwankwo, however, confirmed the attack on Monday.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened. I’m aware, one of the residents was killed while some make shift houses were set ablaze by the gunmen. The Soldiers were alerted about the incident and they went to the village. The bandits ran away on sighting the Soldiers and escaped from the area.”

