Mahmoud Mourns Death Of Head Of Service

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has expressed shock and grief over the sudden passing of the first indigenous female Head of Service of the FCT, Dr. Grace Adayilo.

Adayilo was reported to have died suddenly on Monday morning.

In a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, Mahmoud described the late technocrat as a distinguished administrator and a dedicated public servant who carried out her duties with professionalism, humility, and commitment.

“I received with great shock and deep sadness the news of the sudden passing of the FCT Head of Service, Pst. Mrs. Grace Adayilo. This is a painful loss, not only to the FCT Administration but also to the public service and the nation at large,” the statement read in part.

Mahmoud noted that Adayilo’s passing had created a void that would be difficult to fill, particularly at a time when her experience and wisdom were crucial to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT.

She extended her condolences to Adayilo’s family, colleagues, and the entire FCT staff, praying for the repose of her soul and for strength to bear the loss.

“May her memory continue to inspire a life of selfless service and dedication to our dear nation,” the statement added.