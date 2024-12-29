Mahe’s Death A Monumental Loss To Kwara, Nigeria – Yusuf

Share

…describes deceased as an embodiment of humility

A foremost industrialist and Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Limited, Dr Kamoru Yusuf, has expressed great shock and grief over the demise of the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Prince Mahe Abdulkadir, saying “his transition was tragic and painful in a time like this”.

In a condolence message the Kam Holding GMD issued and made available to Journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday, he described the deceased, an Ilorin Emirate Prince, as a rare gem, adding that his transition was tragic and painful in a time like this.

He said: “Prince Mahe was indeed a great asset and a dependable ally in the cabinet of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. His exit has created a big vacuum in the governance of the State.”

Yusuf commiserated with Governor AbdulRazaq, his cabinet members, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the bereaved family over the unfortunate and monumental loss to the administration, the family, Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State as a whole.

He added: “Prince Mahe typified humility, knowledge and deep intellect, who contributed his quota to the development of the State throughout his earthly sojourn and prayed the Almighty Allah to repose his soul.

“While condoling with the Governor, Emir of Ilorin, state cabinet members and family members of the Ilorin Emirate deceased Prince, our prayer is that the Almighty Allah forgive his earthly shortcomings as a mortal and repose his soul.”

