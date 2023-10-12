Maguire Threatens To Leave Man Utd January

Harry Maguire has threatened to leave Manchester United in January if he is forced to play a supporting role under the club’s coach, Erik ten Hag.

It would be recalled that since Ten Hag took over as United manager in 2022, Maguire has struggled to play regularly for the club to the extent he has been stripped of his captain armband.

He only made eight league starts the previous season in addition to receiving just two minutes as a late replacement as United won the Carabao Cup to earn their first trophy since 2017.

In recent games, the 30-year-old England international has played more regularly due to the fitness status of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, and Sergio Reguilon.

READ ALSO:

Due to the absence of these defenders, Maguire had the rare opportunity to start against Brentford in which he provided an assist for Scott McTominay’s winner last weekend.

However, Maguire might not have that privilege after the international break as Varane and Reguilon are expected to be available for the game against Sheffield United on October 21. Hence, Erik Ten Hag’s team selection for the game will give the England international an idea of his next move.

Ahead of England’s double-header against Australia on Friday and Italy on Tuesday, Harry Maguire told the press that he wouldn’t want to continue to be a second fiddle at Old Trafford. “I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month. If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things”, he said. It’s not my decision whether I start the next game for United or not. In a couple of weeks, I’ll go back and find out. “I have belief in my ability and it’s been tough. I want to play games and feel important to the club. “At the moment, I haven’t been playing anywhere near as much as I would like. That is the bottom line.”He added, “I just have to make sure I am ready to take opportunities when they come along. “My record under this manager speaks for itself. My win percentage when I’ve played is ridiculously high. “If you look back on my last 15 to 20 starts for club and country, I’m really happy with my performances.