Maguire Fires Man To First Win Against Liverpool Since 2016; Villa Shock Spurs

Harry Maguire’s late header yesterday secured Manchester United’s first win at Anfield in nearly a decade and inflicted Liverpool’s fourth successive defeat.

Cody Gakpo’s strike with 12 minutes left looked like it would end Liverpool’s losing streak, only for Maguire to head beyond Liverpool keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili six minutes from time.

Gapko scored from close range after earlier hitting the woodwork three times, but Ruben Amorim’s side continued to press forward, with Maguire providing a dramatic finale.

United stunned Liverpool by taking the lead inside two minutes, although it was a moment shrouded in controversy, referee Michael Oliver letting the play go on even though Alexis Mac Allister was lying prone with a head injury after being accidentally elbowed by team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, a superb individual goal from Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia's late winner helped Aston Villa to a comeback win over Tottenham, who missed the chance to go second in the Premier League.

Substitute Buendia proved to be the match-winner when he cut inside to shoot into the bottom corner in the 77th minute with boss Unai Emery bouncing in celebration on the touchline.