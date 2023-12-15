Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes will miss the clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

Fernandes is suspended for the match after his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend against Bournemouth, while Maguire who was withdrawn at halftime against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League will not be available for the most anticipated match in the EPL (English Premier League).

New Telegraph gathered a report on Man United website that Anthony Martial will not be available for the game, but Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw will be available after the duo returns to training today.

“Harry will not be available for the coming games, but we don’t think it is for the long term. Luke Shaw, he trained this morning. So we think he is available for Sunday.

“Marcus Rashford. He will [be back, but] Martial not”, he said.