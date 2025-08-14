Magu Urges Youths To Break Cycle Of Corruption In Nigeria

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has called on youths to take the lead in efforts to break the cycle of corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking at the gala night of the National Industrial Manpower Summit 2025 held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, Magu affirmed that corruption remains the single greatest threat to the country’s development.

According to him, young Nigerians must choose integrity over impunity to build a new nation.

“Corruption is not just a government issue — it is a cultural issue. And it is up to you to break the cycle,” Magu told the gathering of youth delegates, industry leaders, and civil society stakeholders, among others, at the event themed “Manpower Development – The Bridge Between Potential and Productivity.”

The former anti-graft czar stressed that corruption undermines Nigeria’s development efforts and that “we must confront the bitter truth: Corruption remains the single greatest threat to manpower development in Nigeria.

“When a nation invests billions in education but classrooms remain empty and under-equipped, corruption is at work. When our brightest minds leave the country not because of a lack of talent but a lack of opportunity, corruption is to blame.”

Magu, who served as acting EFCC chairman from November 2015 to July 2020, warned that corruption’s impact extends beyond financial losses to the spirit of the nation’s youth.

“Let me be clear: Corruption kills innovation. It kills hope. And worst of all, it kills the spirit of the Nigerian youth,” he stated.

The retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), however, expressed faith in Nigeria’s young generation. He said the youths have resilience by continuing to fend for themselves rather than waiting for assistance.

“I have seen firsthand that our youth are not weak. They are not lazy. They are not waiting to be rescued,” Magu said.

“They are ready to lead. They are building tech startups in Yaba, running farms in Nasarawa, driving fashion empires in Aba, and developing mobile apps in Kaduna.”

He challenged the youth to embrace their role as change agents, telling them: “You are the bridge. You are the ones who will take Nigeria forward — if you refuse to cut corners, if you choose integrity over impunity, and if you understand that true leadership begins with character.

“What they need — and what they deserve — is a system that is clean, fair, and just. A system where success is built on merit, not manipulation. A nation where hard work is rewarded and corruption is punished.”

Magu added, “If manpower is the engine of national development, then anti-corruption is the oil that keeps that engine running. We must do more than just train our people — we must protect the systems that ensure their training leads to impact.”

He called for comprehensive reforms, including transparent recruitment processes, efficient and accountable education spending, protection for whistleblowers and reformers, and recognition for those who stand for integrity in both public service and private industry.

At the event, Magu also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to youth empowerment.

“Your Excellency, your dedication to youth empowerment, skills development, and institutional strengthening is not going unnoticed. Through your Renewed Hope Agenda, you are giving the next generation a reason to believe again,” he said.

Magu urged the gathering to make the event a turning point for Nigeria: “Let tonight be more than a gala. Let it be a turning point. Let it mark the beginning of a new era where Nigerian manpower is not only developed but deployed, protected, and honoured.

“I believe in Nigeria. I believe in her youth. I believe the future is not far — it is here, it is now, and it is ours to shape.”

During his tenure at the EFCC, he oversaw the conviction of 603 Nigerian officials on corruption charges.