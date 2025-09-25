Magu Advocates Inclusion Of Anti-Corruption Studies In Education Curriculum

…Bags Forensic Institute Fellowship Award

Former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, has called for the inclusion of anti-corruption education in Nigeria’s school curriculum, stressing that the fight against corruption must involve all sectors of society.

Magu made the call on Thursday during his induction as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN), held at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abuja.

The retired Assistant Inspector General of Police emphasised that no single individual or institution can win the war against corruption alone.

“Corruption must be fought across the board. One man cannot fight corruption. Everybody is involved, whether you like it or not,” Magu said.

He urged CIFCFIN to collaborate with the judiciary, schools, and professional bodies to strengthen the use of forensic evidence in courtrooms and to integrate anti-corruption education into primary and secondary school curricula.

Magu recalled the challenges of establishing the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the initial public misunderstanding of money laundering laws, stressing the importance of sustained public enlightenment.

“If you must have a very tight case, then you have to bring in the forensic aspect,” he added.

Speaking to newsmen after his induction, Magu expressed delight at the recognition, describing it as transparent and motivating.

“It gives me encouragement to continue what we are doing, because forensic investigation is central to fighting corruption,” he said.

Earlier, CIFCFIN Pioneer President and Chairman, Governing Council, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, commended Magu’s tenure at the EFCC despite the challenges, noting that history vindicates those who fight corruption with integrity.

“Once you fight corruption, corruption will fight back. But history has a way of vindicating those who stand on the truth,” Gashinbaki said, describing the EFCC chairmanship as “the most difficult job in Nigeria.”

Magu’s induction follows a distinguished career in law enforcement and anti-corruption work.

A founding officer of the EFCC in 2003, Magu was appointed acting chairman of the Commission in 2015, leading several high-profile investigations, including the Abacha loot recovery, Halliburton scandal, and oil subsidy fraud cases.

He holds multiple advanced degrees in corruption studies and law enforcement and is currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.