Magodo Residents Resist Attempt To Forcibly Access Wetland Via Estate

…Slams Commissioner, Council Chair

Residents of Magodo GRA Phase 11, Shangisha, Lagos State, also known as Magodo Residents Association (MRA), have urged the state government to call the Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr Oluyinka Olumide and the Ikosi Isheri LCDA Chairman, Mrs Samiat Abolanle Bada to order over what they described as the illegal invasion and destruction in the estate by those they called Omo Onile and developers.

The MRA in an open petition to the governor and signed by its General Secretary, Kehinde Daodu, BOT Chairman, Prof. Kayode Denloye, CCC Chairman, Joseph Olofin and MRA Chair- man, Sheriff Daramola, alleged that on November 1, 2023, there was an illegal invasion of Magodo Phase II by Omo-onile and their Developers with the connivance of officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development and the LCDA Chairman in a vicious attempt to grant illegal access from Magodo Phase II to the flood plain land in Otedola/Agiliti/Mile 12.

“During the invasion with thugs and armed security personnel, the security fence constructed by the MRA to ward off invaders, armed men, thieves, kidnappers, miscreants, and other hoodlums was forcefully and illegally demolished. To the chagrin of residents, the Commissioner directed the Omo Onile to illegally erect another gate that would provide illegal access for their developers into the flood plain (Wetland) at the back of the Estate.

“However, the Resident’s Association insists that they should seek alternative access outside Magodo Estate Phase II to preserve the peaceful dwelling hitherto maintained within the Estate.” \While urging the Lagos State Government to respect the regulations in its own scheme by not allowing its overzealous officials to cause chaos and destroy Magodo Estate, the MRA added that the claim by “The commissioner that Omo-onile have the right to access their land through Magodo is a surprise, and where he got that information from is still questionable.”