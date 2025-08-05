Magodo Residents Cry Out, Petition Sanwo-Olu Over Approval Of Construction

In a Save-Our-Souls and properties appeal, the Magodo Residents Association (MRA), Lagos State has appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and well-meaning citizens of the state to save the estate from an impending infrastructural and environmental degradation.

The body noted that the appeal was to prevent the development of buildings in a land-locked location originally classified as a gorge in the masterplan of Magodo GRA Phase 2, Shangissha. In a statement yesterday, the residents said it was with a sense of great trepidation and concern that the executives of South East Zone of Magodo GRA Phase 2, are drawing the attention of well- meaning Lagosians, and in particular Governor Sanwo-Olu to the threat being faced in the hands of a property developer, purportedly in cohort with the Ministry of Physical Planning of the state.

In putting the records straight, the MRA in the statement said: “We have over the years and in the recent past made our objection known to many of the Lagos State Government functionaries and other stakeholders on this matter, with a view to maintaining the sanctity of our environment and safeguarding the existing residential properties, flora and fauna of our dwelling place, but we are forced to once again bring this to the court of public opinion to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the estate. “Magodo GRA Phase 2 is a low-medium density Estate (by design), and has enjoyed stable environmental and infrastructural status, hence the peace and serenity enjoyed by all residents.”