Magodo Headquarters Of Married Women Engaging In Extra Marital Affairs – Pretty Mike

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has claimed that Magodo is a place where married women often indulge in sexual affairs with younger men.

He made this claim while reacting to the s3x scandal involving embattled ex-Equatorial Guinea’s anti-graft boss, Baltasar Engonga.

Speaking in a recent interview on Arise TV, Pretty Mike alleged that women in this area engage in illicit relationships without their husbands’ knowledge.

Pretty Mike argued that some societies accept open marriages, where couples consent to extramarital affairs. According to him, “I think it is their thing. We are in a society where husbands are allowed to sleep with other women and women are not allowed to sleep with other men. “In Lagos here it is heavy. Magodo is their headquarters in Lagos. Married women who sleep with young boys. Husbands of those married women are not aware. “If you are a husband and you are not aware your wife is sleeping with other men that means something is wrong. Or it is a tight niche or a cartel where everybody is having fun. “They know their husbands are cheating. They would just come together and say ‘You know what, our Ogas are doing this thing, let us just have our own fun. “Trust me, any day this video or scandal comes out, I am sure it will be small compared to what we saw in Equatorial Guinea.”

