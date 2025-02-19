New Telegraph

February 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Magixx Speaks On…

Magixx Speaks On Debut Album

Nigerian singer, Alexander Adelabu, better known as Magixx has shared some intriguing details about his forthcoming debut album, I Dream In Colour.

In a series of posts on his verified X handle, the singer gave his fans hints about what to expect from the album.

Magixx in his pre-debut album launch revealed that the last song on his album was inspired by a childhood friend who once threatened to kill him.

READ ALSO:

He wrote; “The last track on my album was because of my childhood friend that threatened to get me killed.”

In another post, he disclosed that he is currently dating three women and that a track on the album is dedicated to them.

He wrote; “My amazing three girlfriends are the reason I made track 3. I want to @ you all, but you know yourselves. I love you.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Lagos Speaker, Meranda Debunks Resignation Claim
Read Next

NCDC: Balarabe Hails Tinubu, Nat’l Assembly
Share
Copy Link
×