Magixx: Signed To Don Jazzy Record Label Shows God Answers Prayers

Nigerian singer, Alexander Adelabu, popularly known as Magixx has described his encounter with popular music executive, Don Jazzy, as God answering prayers.

During an extensive interview with media personality, Oghenovo Egodo-Michael, Magixx, however, discussed his careers and problems thereof.

His extensive interview went thus: Tell us a bit about yourself and how you started music;

“I am currently signed to Mavins Records. However, I have been doing music for about 15 years. My music is a big part of my journey.

“I started in the choir when I was seven, so it has been a very huge part of my life. I started recording my own songs when I was 13. But, my professional career started in 2015.”

READ ALSO:

How did you feel when Don Jazzy signed you to Mavin Records?

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime. Many young artists out there want to be signed by Don Jazzy, so it is an opportunity I am grateful for.

“I remember times when there was no opportunity and I kept working. But, God finally answered my prayers, and here we are. We are still working.”

How would you describe your sound and what sets it apart from that of other artists?

“My music is generally something people can look forward to. My voice sets me apart, and that’s a big deal because sometimes, all an artiste needs to do is sound different. I thank God for my unique voice.

“I also tell my stories differently. My personal experiences are unique because I have experienced life in a different way, so my story also sets me apart.”

Who are some of your biggest musical influences and how have they impacted your music?

“I have had big inspirations from way back. Lagbaja is one huge influence on my music. I also love Celine Dion, as well as the late Tupac and Notorious BIG.

“I also listened to lots of Fela’s music when I was a child, and that of many others, because my dad often played music in the house.

“One thing is certain— all those people influenced my views and how I wanted to go about my music. Today, I am influenced by the likes of Drake, Wizkid, Burnaboy, and Davido, who inspire me in different ways to believe in African music.”

How do you stay grounded and focused amidst all the fame?

“I just try my best. It is just for one to work on more than one play. If I feel like I have played a lot in the last two days, then I dedicate the next four days to work.

“If I went out through the whole of last weekend then, I dedicate the next week to work. That is what I do, and it works for me.

What has been your most memorable experience since joining Mavin Records?

Since I joined the team, every day has been memorable. We do lots of investments in ourselves daily. Also, seeing other colleagues doing so well inspires one to do more. Every day is exciting for me.”

How do you handle criticism and negative feedback from fans and critics?

“It is not easy but, if anyone abuses my music or says something about it, it is on that person, because there are so many other people who love that same song. I feel like they have not seen the light yet, and it is on me to keep doing what I do. I don’t owe anyone anything, and vice versa. Many critics might not be able to manage and get to one’s level.

“So, one just has to have it at the back of one’s mind that one is doing one’s best. For me, I like to focus on the positives— the platforms I enjoy, and things that give me joy. I am always happy when I am in the studio.

“I also love seeing my parents, especially my mum. When I do the things I love, negative things don’t even come to my mind.”

What can fans expect from you in the future and what are some of your long-term goals as an artiste?

“I want to do more than intended. For now, it is about doing features and award shows, and going to bed like a huge lion.

“I really want to live the rockstar superstar life like Beyonce. I want to get to the highest heights, and that can only happen little by little. One has to work for it and know that one deserves it, and I am getting there.”