Magistrates, Prosecutors Unaware Of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law – WFD

The Westminster Foundation For Democracy (WFD) on Wednesday trained magistrates in Ondo State judiciary and prosecutors of security agencies on how to handle Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases pending before them.

The International Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) said it wanted to ensure that Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law is used for the prosecution of suspects in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV), Mrs Bolanle Afolabi who spoke at the training workshop said most of the magistrates and prosecutors in the country were not aware of the content of the VAPP law.

She said, “It will virtually help to reduce incidents of Gender-Based Violence Violence (GBV) in the state because when perpetrators are punished according to the law, that will help to reduce the occurrence of GBV. More importantly, the survivors of GBV will get justice, which is very important.

“Most of the magistrates and prosecutors in the state are yet to be well acquainted with the usage of the VAPP law, and that is the essence of this training. When they are well acquainted, they will be able to know how to dispense justice in cases of GBV.”

The Country Director, WFD, Mr. Adebowale Olorunmola explained that the workshop was put in place to create synergy between prosecutors and magistrates as well as acquainting them with the content of the VAPP law.

He noted that WFD is working towards reducing or eradicating Gender-Based Violence cases in the country.

Olorunmola, said, the law would be “non-existent” if those that were supposed to prosecute and pass judgement on GBV cases had no idea of the content.

Olorunmola said the foundation would always support the inclusiveness of everyone in any process they were involved in.

He said the foundation had been supporting the state from the level of formulation of the act to becoming law at the stage of implementation which was very key to the overall success.

Olorunmola, who commended the State on the level of seriousness in ridding the state of GBV, said most states passed the law, celebrated it, and were not implementing it.

His words “We need to see that the prosecution needed to be done diligently. We want people to know about the implementation of the law and who will do that. That is why we invited prosecutors and magistrates.

“We started implementation ten months ago and it has been a success. All we are going to do is to brainstorm, make do with the implementation of VAPP Law and make it more efficient.”

A University don, Prof.Bukola Osunyikanmi, disclosed that Gender-based violence was beyond the issue of sex.

She noted that a lot of people are going through serious religious and psychological violence in their communities.

Prof. Osunyikanmi, advocated for the implementation of the law to check various violence, particularly the unnoticed ones, including religious, and psychological violence.