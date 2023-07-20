Magistrates, Prosecutors Unaware Of VAPP Law – WFD

The Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) yesterday trained magistrates in the Ondo State judiciary and prosecutors of security agencies on how to handle Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases pending before them.

The International Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) said it wanted to ensure that Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law is used for the prosecution of suspects in the country. The Executive Secretary of the State Agency Against Gender-based Violence (OSAA-GBV) Mrs Bolanle Afolabi who spoke at the training workshop said most of the magistrates and prosecutors in the country were not aware of the content of the VAPP law.

She said: “It will virtually help to reduce incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state because when perpetrators are punished according to the law that will help to reduce the occurrence of GBV. More importantly, the survivors of GBV will get justice, which is very important. “Most of the magistrates and prosecutors in the state are yet to be well acquainted with the usage of the VAPP law, and that is the essence of this training.

When they are well acquainted, they will be able to know how to dispense justice in cases of GBV.”