Magistrates In C’River Threaten Indefinite Industrial Action

Magistrates in Cross River have threatened to embarked on an indefinite strike today over alleged poor welfare and other conditions of service.

This is contained in a release jointly signed by Godwin Onah, Cross River Chairman of Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) and hls Secretary, Solomon Abuo and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

In the document, the Magistrates noted that the strike will not cease until their demands are met by the government.

They had earlier embarked on a 3-day warning strike to press home their demands and also warned that they will commence an indefinite industrial action should the government fail to meet their demands.

They said the government has failed to implement their promotions and see to their overall welfare and working environment.

According to the statement dated December 8, following the expiration of the warning strike, the magistrates have decided to embark on indefinite strike from December 9.

