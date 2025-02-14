Magistrate Court Dismisses Defamation Suit Against Dele Farotimi

Share

A magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, has dropped the defamation case against human rights activist, Dele Farotimi by Chief Afe Babalola.

The case was filed by the police after a complaint from a prominent lawyer, Babalola in December 2024. Farotimi was accused of making statements that allegedly defamed Bobalola.

Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun dismissed the case after the police prosecutor, Samson Osobu informed the court that Babalola no longer wished to continue with the matter.

Farotimi’s lawyer, Kembi Adejare, confirmed that they had received a notice to discontinue the case and stated that the defense team agreed to the decision to drop the charges.

