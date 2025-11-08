Magician Faddothegreat Set To Break Record For “Longest Standalone Magic Performance”

Nigerian magician, Ibitoye Kingfahd, popularly known as Faddothegreat, is set to make history with a Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Standalone Magic Performance taking place from November 27 to 29, 2025, at Pop Landmark, Victoria Island, Lagos A first-class civil engineering graduate, Faddothegreat blends technical skill and artistic creativity to design many of the unique props used in his shows.

For over a decade, his passion for magic has evolved from a hobby into a mission to redefine entertainment in Nigeria.

Known for his engaging humour and captivating illusions, he has performed at major events such as Lagos Startup Week, Pulse Influencer Awards, Light Up Lagos and the Endeavor Tech Founders Networking Event.

The three-day event promises a magical, festival-like experience featuring continuous performances, illusion booths, and carnival attractions.