Magical Kenya Travel Expo, East Africa Regional Expo 2023 Debut November 20

Kenya Tourism Board is set to host a two – in – one Africa regional tourism expo, Magical Kenya and East Africa Regional Tourism Expo (MK & EARTE) this year between November 20 and 22 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

East African Community partner states are the proponent of East Africa Regional Tourism Expo, which is part of furthering East Africa tourism as a single destination. While Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) is a Pan African trade fair organised and hosted by Kenya Tourism Board annually.

The 13 year old event is highly structured for business, bringing in 160 carefully selected and vetted agents (buyers) from Kenya’s key source markets. KTB also host the buyers and suppliers to three-five days familiarisation tour of the country to sample the product before the commencement of the days B2B MKTE forum, with over 250 exhibitors (suppliers) and over 700 trade visitors.

The three days B2B forum is based on prescheduled appointments with a smart matchmaking tool and guaranteed meetings. The East Africa Regional Tourism Expo (EARTE), is an annual regional travel fair showcasing the region’s diverse tourism offering to consumers, and trade, hosted by the East African Community partner states on a rotational basis.

As Kenya hosts the third edition of EARTE, the two events, MKTE and EARTE have been combined into one event, creating more value and enhancing the level of engagement at the show for all the participants.

The expo is the ideal way to: Make identify new business partners; Experience the destination offering, Build your destination knowledge. The expo will be an exciting line-up of meetings, speed networking, business networking sessions, seminar panels and well-curated buyer familiarisation trips.