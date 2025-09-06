Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2025 Focuses On Unlocking Africa’s Potential Through Sustainable Tourism Growth

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is set for another record breaking event, as momentum gathers for this year’s Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2025, billed to hold between October 1 and 3, 2025, at the Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum, Nairobi, Kenya, which has become its home since last year.

The expo, which has become a global affair is in its 15th edition, with KTB looking to welcome over 350 exhibitors, 5, 000 and over 200 vetted international hosted buyers, media, travel, tourism, and hospitality experts from across the world.

With the theme; Unlocking Africa’s Potential through Sustainable Tourism Growth, KTB said, ‘‘This 15th edition promises to be the most dynamic yet as it will bring together over 350 exhibitors and 5,000 tourism professionals, providing an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders and stakeholders to ignite new collaborations and opportunities within East Africa’s thriving tourism sector.

‘‘For 15 remarkable years, the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) has been the heartbeat of Africa’s tourism conversation; a think tank. Year after year, the expo has brought together buyers, exhibitors, trade visitors, those in the travel and tourism industry, as well as other industries that are impacted by or contribute to travel trade to shape Africa’s tourism through dialogue, policy, and innovation.’’

KTB further noted, ‘‘MKTE 2025 is your gateway to unparalleled networking opportunities, immersive cultural experiences, and cutting-edge insights into sustainable tourism practices. Engage in B2B meetings, attend educational seminars, and explore Kenya’s rich heritage, from its world-renowned wildlife safaris to its pristine beaches and vibrant urban landscapes.’’

It charged exhibitors and operators, including the travelling public thus; ‘‘don’t miss this opportunity to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the future of African tourism. Whether you’re a travel agent, tour operator, media representative, or tourism enthusiast, MKTE 2025 offers a unique platform to discover new products, forge strategic partnerships, and gain insights into the latest trends shaping the industry.

At the recent official launch of MKTE 2025 hosted in Nairobi by KTB, with the tag; A New Chapter in Africa’s Tourism Story Begins, stakeholders noted that Africa is ready to lead, to innovate, and to redefine global travel narratives through sustainability, creativity, and collaboration.

Speaking at the launch, Principal Secretary for Tourism, John Ololtuaa, disclosed that MKTE 2025 is not just a Kenyan initiative, but a pan-African movement, saying; ‘‘the theme reflects our commitment to responsible tourism that benefits communities, preserves our heritage, and drives economic growth.”

While Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer, June Chepkemei, expressing optimism on the expectations for this year’s expo, reflected on the journey and transformation of MKTE as well as the successes it has recorded, putting Kenya on the global map.

“MKTE has transcended its original vision to become a continental powerhouse for tourism trade, investment, and cultural exchange,” she said, highlighting the platform’s evolution into a driving force for regional integration and global visibility.

The CEO stressed MKTE’s investment in smart B2B matchmaking and immersive product knowledge trips across Kenya to give buyers authentic, first-hand experiences. “We are not just chasing numbers, we are pursuing high-value, sustainable tourism that delivers real benefits to our communities and ecosystems,” she said.

“Rather than competing for limited market share, we are building a collaborative platform that elevates Africa’s entire tourism industry,” she added, pointing to MKTE’s growing role as a space where partnership is prioritised over competition. “MKTE 2025 is not just a trade show, it’s a cornerstone of Kenya’s national tourism strategy and Africa’s tourism renaissance,” said Chepkemei.

Highlights of expo

KTB outlined some of the major highlights that would be of benefit for the attendees, ranging from; unmatched networking opportunities; targeted B2B meetings; showcase and discover tourism products; industry insights and learning; experience Kenya firsthand; and global exposure.

Other benefits are; intra-African collaboration and regional integration; investment and financing in tourism; digital transformation and innovation; knowledge sharing and capacity building, with opportunities for seminars stretching across different topics and trends in the industry to be delivered by experts from across the world.

Eight seminar sections have been slated, with the topics: Reimaging African tourism through digital transformation; Africa’s living culture: Storytelling, sustainability and the new tourism economy; The future of tourism work: Youth, skills and the new corporate culture; Travel technology and smart infrastructure: Transforming Africa’s tourism culture; Shaping the future of Africa’s MICE industry: Growth, trends and the new opportunities; Sustainability in action: Transforming African tourism through conservation, community and collaboration; Artificial intelligence and the future of African tourism; and Innovation of product and experience diversification in tourism.

… investment

One of the new addition to the three days expo this year is the first-ever Africa Tourism Investment Forum (ATIF) to drive investment and partnerships across the continent, which is in partnership with KTB and African Tourism Board (ATB).