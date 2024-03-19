Magic Scouting Tourney has achieved its objectives – Agboola

President of Nationwide League One (NLO) team Magic Stars and the brain and financier of the maiden Magic Scouting Tourney, Kayode Agboola has informed of plans to host the programme annually, as the project is a learning curve.

The scouting tournament aimed to bring about good young players on the Romanian project for Africa, with Scout and Football Agent, Jonny Sanda, and Bodgan Petre from Romania in attendance.

Agboola who spoke with the tourney’s Media Channel at the end of the programme at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State, said: “We felt very satisfied with the scouting tournament, as it was an eye opener for us, Jonny Sanda, and Bogdan Petre, didn’t hide their excitement and satisfaction with the talents and quality of skills and play they saw in the five days of football activities. Both told me of their willingness to come to Nigeria again to scout for more players.

“We have achieved our set objectives from the scouting programme but more needs to be done by getting more football talents. For us at Magic Stars, it was an eye-opener, as we have realized that much needed to be done in talent discovery.

“It’s been a wonderful progress for Magic Stars, as we have done projects for many players. For me, Magic Stars is still a work in progress and the ultimate goal is for the club to do better.”

The facilitator of the programme, Coach Mathew Olorunleke said: “Delighted it ended well without injuries, as the players made the most of the opportunity, though it was challenging.

“The next stage is the follow-up, where decisions will be made. We saw good players who’ll become talents. The players we picked have the edge and are ready to become the next Victor Osimhen, Boniface and others.”

Ojodu City FC, SGFC Athletics, Ablaze FC, Magic Stars FC, Rolly FC, FC Bethel, Real Dream FA, and Power of de Cross SA were the eight (8) teams that competed in the Magic Scouting Tourney.