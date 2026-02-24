MAGGI Launches Tales Of Ramadan Season 2, Expands Community Engagement

MAGGI has unveiled a nationwide Ramadan campaign anchored on storytelling, consumer value and community impact, with the premiere of Tales of Ramadan Season 2.

The six-episode drama series premiered at a starstudded event all dressed in sophisticated abayas held at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, marking the beginning of a multilayered engagement strategy for the holy month of Ramadan.

The new season builds on the success of Season 1, offering richer narratives and improved cinematic quality. Directed by Orire Nwani and produced by Goodness Emmanuel, the series explores themes of faith, food, family, forgiveness and friendship, reflecting everyday Ramadan experiences in modern Nigerian homes.

Speaking at the premiere, Funmilayo Osineye, Category Manager, Culinary, said Ramadan represents a season where food symbolises generosity and togetherness.