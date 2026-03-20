Magaji, CBM Leaders Hosted In UK For Strategic Diaspora Meeting

The North Central Zonal Youth Coordinator of the City Boy Movement (CBM), Hon. Suleiman Abubakar Magaji, alongside other principal officers of the movement, was recently hosted in the United Kingdom by the CBM Diaspora Coordinator, Prince Bidemi Akintunde, as part of a high-level stakeholders’ engagement aimed at strengthening political mobilisation and diaspora participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which brought together key members of the Nigerian diaspora community, focused on consolidating support structures for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and promoting sustained engagement between Nigerians abroad and grassroots political movements at home.

Magaji, who described the engagement as timely and strategic, said the visit underscored the growing importance of diaspora stakeholders in shaping national development narratives and electoral outcomes.

According to him, Nigerians living abroad remain critical partners in projecting a positive image of the country, attracting investment opportunities, and supporting policy continuity.

“Our presence here is to deepen collaboration with Nigerians in the diaspora who are passionate about the future of our country. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership has inspired renewed confidence, and it is important that we sustain this momentum by strengthening our global support networks,” Magaji said.

The delegation included prominent figures within the City Boy Movement, such as the group’s patron, Seyi Tinubu; Director-General Francis Shoga; and the Women Leader, UmmuSalma Rabiu. Also present were other stakeholders, including the National Women Leader of the movement, entertainment entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, representatives associated with the Energy Commission, and the Director of CBM UK.

Prince Akintunde, while welcoming the delegation, emphasised the strategic role of diaspora engagement in mobilising political support, fostering unity among Nigerians abroad, and building structured advocacy platforms in line with the movement’s objectives.

Sources at the meeting disclosed that discussions centred on expanding grassroots mobilisation frameworks, enhancing communication channels between diaspora supporters and local coordinators, and identifying opportunities for strategic partnerships that could contribute to national development.

Participants also highlighted the need to strengthen youth inclusion, promote civic participation, and sustain advocacy efforts that reinforce public confidence in the administration’s reform agenda.

Observers say such engagements reflect a broader political strategy by support groups to leverage diaspora influence, strengthen international perception, and build momentum ahead of future electoral contests.

Magaji reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to working with Nigerians across borders, noting that the stakeholder meeting marked another step in consolidating support for continuity in governance and positioning the City Boy Movement as a key platform for political mobilisation both locally and internationally.