Maga School: PDP Condemns  Abduction, Killing

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the reported attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, where bandits killed the Vice Principal, Hassan Yakubu Makuku, and abducted 25 students.

This is contained in a preas statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, on Monday, November 17.

The statement reads, “This tragic incident further highlights the alarming rise in insecurity that has become the lived reality of majority of Nigerians under the Tinubu-led APC administration -which has consistently preferred the politicization of governance over the protection of citizens,”

It asserts that, “When a government fails in its primary duty of safeguarding lives and property, it must accept responsibility and deal decisively with the issues, rather than act aloof or attempt to deflect from the core issues, as this administration has repeatedly done.”

The party commiserated with the parents of the abducted students, the family of the slain Vice Principal, as well as the staff, students, and management of the affected school, and the government of Kebbi State.

The part mentioned that “Apart from this highly disturbing Maga School incident, other abductions have taken place in Nasarawa, Plateau, Kano and Katsina in recent times and this is clearly not the hope (renewed and ‘unrenewed’) promised Nigerians.”

PDP “therefore, called on President Tinubu to devote urgent and sufficient attention to securing the lives and property of Nigerians so that this tragic cycle can finally come to an end.”