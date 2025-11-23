Maga School Abduction: Let’s Rally To Save The Children

Dear Editor,

Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. Even in the absence of reliable infrastructure, functional healthcare, adequate food supply, and security, citizens have managed to cling to one final source of hope: education.

Today, even that hope is under threat as the relentless abduction and killing of schoolchildren continues to spread across the country. The crisis, which began with the Chibok abduction in Borno State, has unfolded like a national tragedy.

It has since spread to Dapchi in Yobe, Kankara in Katsina, Kagara in Niger, Kuriga in Kaduna, and most recently, Maga in Kebbi State. In every instance, the victims have been children, those we call the leaders of today and the ambassadors of tomorrow.

Yet despite years of repeated attacks, the government’s response has been alarmingly inadequate, allowing this atrocity to grow both in scale and geography. From Chibok to Maga, more than 2,000 students have been kidnapped, and at least a hundred have been murdered in their pursuit of education.

These children committed no crime. Their only goal was to attend school, to learn, and to secure a better future for themselves and for their country. If this wave of abductions and killings continues unchecked, the nation risks losing its last lifeline.

For many Nigerians, life has become an exhausting struggle. With farming activities crippled by insecurity, millions now live from hand to mouth. Families flee their homes in search of safety from marauders. Countless citizens endure illness without access to medication.

Inflation continues to erode purchasing power, pushing even more people into hunger and despair. In the midst of all this hardship, education is the one pathway that still offers hope, yet it is being violently taken away. To deny our children education is to forfeit our collective future. Education is the only tool that empowers the child of the common man to understand Nigeria’s political realities and to nurture hope for national transformation.

Without it, there can be no clarity about where the nation is headed, nor any possibility of rescuing it from the forces that thrive on public ignorance. For these reasons, those entrusted with the nation’s leadership must not destroy the last hope available to ordinary citizens.

They must not deny children their fundamental right to learn. After all, the knowledge that these children gain will remain the most valuable asset Nigeria has to offer the world. Nations prosper through knowledge, not ignorance. Ukasha Rabiu Magama writes from Magama, Toro, Bauchi State

Do we have assemblymen from Kwara South?

Dear Editor, Apart from transport infrastructure that may be considered too capital-intensive, like rail, to provide, what happens to road mending or better still, simple re-lay of roads from the end of Osun State (Ila-Odo), the boundary of Kwara State, and Erinile (Oyun LGA) through Offa Township before reaching Ajasse-Ipo.

To say the aforementioned is a deathtrap will be an understatement! Many of us travel inter-state and some, intrastate, to our various towns/villages. We have no easier route other than the aforementioned.

Whether the road route is re-laid, pot-holes filled or not, it will not deter us; neither would this deficiency of responsibility discourage us from visiting our places of indigeneship.

At least two House of Representatives members, as well as a senator, claim they represent that part of Kwara South (Oyun/Offa Local Government Area) citizens, both at the “red” and “green” chambers in Abuja.

Do they drive on this road route? Let’s assume that the previous/predecessors in their similar positions failed to act on the aforementioned road route; are the current ones not supposed to serve as agents of positive change?

Have they, in unison, once attempted to meet, lobby, and discuss this need with Honourable Minister Nweze David Umahi? Have they ever, in unison, met with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) covering the aforementioned? And these assemblymen want a second term through our votes?

Between now and February 2027, they are hereby reminded to get this road motorable without breaking our spines anymore.

Finally, this, if read by Honourable Minister Nweze David Umahi, is hereby serving as an appeal to URGENTLY at least repair: Ila/odo/Erin- Ike/ Offa road route if our Kwara South representatives from Erin-Ile and Offa respectively will not. Osen Lanre Wahab writes via lanrewajuoseni@yahoo.com

Derailing safety: The growing concern over frequent train accidents in Nigeria

Dear Editor,

In a country where rail transport was once hailed as a symbol of progress and modernity, the increasing number of train accidents across Nigeria has become a troubling national issue.

What should represent safety, efficiency, and economic development has too often turned into scenes of chaos, injury, and tragedy.

From Lagos to Kaduna, and Warri to Abuja, the disturbing recurrence of train collisions and derailments has left commuters anxious and questioning the integrity of Nigeria’s railway system. What went wrong with one of the oldest and most promising transport sectors in Africa?

For decades, rail transport in Nigeria struggled under neglect and poor maintenance. The renewed push to revive the railway system — through government partnerships, modernization projects, and foreign investments — brought hope of safer, faster, and more affordable travel.

However, recent accidents have cast a dark shadow over these efforts. In March 2022, for instance, the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train was attacked after derailment, leading to loss of lives and abductions.

More recently, collisions between passenger and freight trains, mechanical failures, and track collapses have raised serious safety concerns.

To address these problems, experts recommend a comprehensive overhaul of the railway safety framework. First, the government must prioritize maintenance and modernization over expansion.

Upgrading tracks, signaling systems, and communication networks is crucial. Second, personnel training and accountability must become a top priority. Railway workers need regular retraining, safety drills, and clear reporting mechanisms for potential hazards.

Third, security around rail infrastructure must be strengthened to prevent vandalism and unauthorized access. Finally, there must be transparency and accountability whenever accidents occur. Investigations should lead to policy reforms, not just press releases.

Rabi Murtala writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Kashim Ibrahim University (Formerly Borno State University), Maiduguri Open Letter to President Bola Tinubu Rumours of foreign intervention over alleged mass killings of Christians in Nigeria Your Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, With profound respect and an earnest heart of concern for the peace and unity of our dear nation, I write to you today regarding the disturbing reports and widespread rumors suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump is allegedly planning an invasion or intervention in Nigeria over claims of a so-called “Christian genocide.”

Whether these claims are factual or fueled by misinformation, they have understandably stirred anxiety among Nigerians across ethnic, religious, and political lines. It is in moments like this, when the soul of a nation feels uncertain, that the voice and wisdom of its leader must rise above the noise.

Mr. President, Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads. Our national unity, the integrity of our sovereignty, and the trust of our people in government are being tested. The world is watching how we respond, not only to the allegations themselves but also to the divisions such claims may deepen within our borders. Sir, this is a time for divine wisdom, calm reflection, and courageous leadership.

It is not a time for panic, blame, or emotional reaction. I pray that the Almighty God will grant you the Wisdom of Solomon, the understanding of Daniel, and the discernment of Joseph — to guide our nation through this sensitive moment with fairness, strength, and compassion.

Your decisions in this season will either restore our unity or widen our divisions. They will either strengthen our global image or cast further doubt upon it. For this reason, I and many other wellmeaning Nigerians lift you in prayer, asking God to help you lead with justice, transparency, and truth.

We pray that you will be surrounded by wise counselors, men and women who speak truth without fear, and who place the interest of Nigeria above all personal or political gain. May your leadership be remembered as one that stood for peace, equity, and the protection of every Nigerian, Christian, Muslim, or otherwise.

As citizens, we commit to supporting the peace and unity of this country through our prayers, words, and actions. May Nigeria never again walk the path of religious or ethnic conflict.

May truth overcome propaganda, and may peace reign in our six geopolitical zones and within our borders. God bless you, Mr. President. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. With sincere respect and continued prayers, Emperor Imoyosola Adetoro JP

National Human Rights Commission @ 30

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the occasion of being in existence for 30 anniversary. There is no doubt that the Commission has been rendering good services to Nigerians.

Also, it has committed to the great task of protecting the rights of all Nigerians. It is also noteworthy that the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and ECOWAS are concerned about protecting the rights of individuals, groups (Human beings).

But it has become that the NHRC and others know about the great abuse of Local Government Area, States retirees’ rights, some states, NHRC other human rights agencies, should please rescue retirees.

Some have died from diseases; others have been incapacitated, as some governors have failed to pay the retirees despite the availability of funds to pay.

Are the governors, national, state legislatures, and other stakeholders waiting for a foreign threat/ intervention before bringing abuse of rights to life to an end? Jimoh Ayo writes from Minna, Niger State.