Mafia Boss Behind Notorious Murders In Italy Dies Behind Bars In Milan

One of Italy’s most notorious and ruthless Mafia bosses, Benedetto Santapaola, believed to have masterminded the murder of one of Italy’s most famous anti-mafia prosecutors in 1992, has died in prison aged 87.

“Nitto” Santapaola was caught after years on the run in 1993, and spent more than 30 years behind bars for instigating a series of killings and other attacks. Known as il cacciatore (the hunter), he rose to the top ranks of Sicily’s Mafia in the city of Catania from the 1970s.

He was convicted of the 1984 murder of journalist Pippo Fava as well as a car bombing that killed judge Giovanni Falcone, in one of the most brutal attacks on the judiciary in Italy’s history, reports the BBC.