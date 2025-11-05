Maersk’s Unilateral Decision On Empty Container Deadline Halted

As Maersk Nigeria Limited deadline on return of empty containers expired October 28, 2025, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) swung to action to defend freight forwarding firms, associations, haulagers, warehouse operators and all logistics service providers.

It was gathered that the company ferried about 500,000 containers to Nigerian ports annually. The council kicked against the unilateral decision of the company, saying that no action should be taken pending stakeholders consultation.

In a circular by the CRFFN, dated October 30, 2025 signed by the Director, Regulation and Enforcement of the Council, Mr Benson Ojumah, the council directed Maersk Line to suspend the implementation of this policy pending due consultation with it and the industry stakeholders.

It explained: “The attention of the Council has been drawn to a notice issued by Maersk Nigeria Limited announcing a unilateral implementation of a 15-day return policy for empty containers, with a threat to block release agencies that fail to comply.

The council has formally written to Maersk Line to suspend the implementation of this policy pending due consultation with industry stakeholders and the CRFFN.

“Accordingly, all freight forwarding companies, logistics operators, and licensed agencies are hereby directed to maintain full compliance with existing Freight Forwarders’ Standard Trading Conditions (STCs) and Service Level Agreements (SLAs) governing container management and retums and refraim from taking unilateral actions or signing new obligations that contravene the council’s regulatory framework pending resolution of this matter.

It added that freight forwarders must ensure 100 per cent adherence to professional conduct and operational standards to avoid infractions ard preserve the integrity of the freight forwarding profession. “The courcil remains committed to protecting the collective interest of operators and ensuring fair, transparent, and consultative decision making processes in Nigeria’s freight logistics ecosystem.”

Recall that Maersk Nigeria Limited had said that effective from Tuesday October 28, 2025, any agency that gates out a container and fails to return it within 15 days would be blocked from conducting further business with it.

In its customer advisory, the company noted that it would be implementing a strict policy regarding the return of empty containers, adding that the measure was to ensure efficient circulation and minimise operational delays.

Maersk urged its customers to ensure the timely return of containers to designated holding bays to prevent any disruptions to their operations. It explained: “We wish to inform you that Maersk will be implementing a strict policy regarding the return of empty containers.

“Effective October 28, 2025, if containers are gated out and not returned within 15 days, the release agency will be blocked from conducting further business with Maersk. “This measure is necessary to ensure efficient container circulation and to minimise operational delays. We kindly advise that you ensure the timely return of containers to avoid any disruption to your operations.”