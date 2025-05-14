Maersk Rakes In $13.3bn Revenue From Nigeria, Other In Q1’25

Share

A .P. Moller – Maersk has recorded revenue growth of $13.3 billion for the first quarter of 2025 from Nigeria and other ports with EBIT increasing to $1.3 billion from $177 million a year ago.

According to the company, the results, while sequentially down as expected, represent a good start to the year and were driven by solid profitability in ocean, operational improvements in logistics & services and higher volumes in terminals.

The Chief Executive Officer of Maersk, Vincent Clerc, said: “We delivered strong results compared to the same quarter last year, driven by momentum in our operational efficiency and a global economy in good shape for the first three months.

“With trade tensions flaring up and uncertainty on the rise, global supply chains are once again in the spotlight. We are happy to be able to put the full strength of our product offering at our customers’ disposal.

“From the most reliable ocean network to one of the best lead logistics and customs support teams, we are pulling every lever to help them make the best decisions for their business.

At the same time, we are doubling down on the work underway on automation and cost management to remain fit for what lies ahead.

These efforts give us the confidence to deliver a result in line with our guidance communicated in February.” For the full year 2025, he explained that its financial guidance despite the increased uncertainty leading to a more cautious container volume growth outlook.

He stressed that ocean saw improved profitability compared to the same quarter last year due to higher rates and stable volumes with an EBIT of $743 million while the sequential decrease was as anticipated.

The company added: “Utilisation remained high and costs were stable due to continued high focus on optimisation. The new East-West network, which was launched in February, is on track to deliver on the reliability ambition and cost efficiencies once fully phased in.

