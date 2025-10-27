Maersk Imposes 15-Day Deadline For Return Of Containers

Maersk Nigeria Limited has said, effective from Tuesday, October 28, 2025, any agency that gates out a container and fails to return it within 15 days would be blocked from conducting further business with it.

In its customer advisory, the company noted that it would be implementing a strict policy regarding the return of empty containers, adding that the measure was to ensure efficient circulation and minimise operational delays.

Maersk urged its customers to ensure the timely return of containers to designated holding bays to prevent any disruptions to their operations.

It explained: “We wish to inform you that Maersk will be implementing a strict policy regarding the return of empty containers.

“Effective 28th October 2025, if containers are gated out and not returned within 15 days, the release agency will be blocked from conducting further business with Maersk.

“This measure is necessary to ensure efficient container circulation and to minimise operational delays. We kindly advise that you ensure the timely return of containers to avoid any disruption to your operations.”