Maduro’s Capture A Lesson To Cruel, Oppressive Leaders

The capture of Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by the United States of America is without a doubt a big lesson for cruel and oppressive regimes all over the world.

As usual, the United Nations and several countries, such as Russia, China, Iran and France, have condemned the action taken by the United States military on the grounds that it disrespected the sovereignty of Venezuela and violated international law. Curiously, very few people are talking about the character of the Maduro regime, notorious for its brutality to the Venezuelan people.

Maduro, a former Vice President, became the President of Venezuela in 2013. He succeeded his former principal and revolutionary President, Hugo Chavez who ruled the oil rich nation from 1999 until his death in 2013. Chavez, a very controversial figure, was known for his populist Marxist-Leninist social and economic reforms, including land redistribution, reduction of income inequality, social protection programmes and commitment to food security in Venezuela.

The reforms by Chavez contributed immensely to the improvement of the standard of living of Venezuelans. Unfortunately, crime and corruption, especially among state officials, increased under Chavez. Democracy also witnessed a recession in Venezuela as a result of the dictatorial tendencies of Chavez, such as the manipulation of electoral laws and suppression of dissent, including the infringement on the freedom of his critics and the press. After Chavez died of cancer, precisely on May 5, 2013, Maduro took over.

If Chavez chastised Venezuelans with whips, Maduro chastised them with scorpions. Maduro became a harsher and more brutal ruler. Unlike Chavez who did all he could to make the lives of Venezuelans better, Maduro did not give a hoot about the economic difficulties of his people. When Venezuelans complained through lawful means, such as protests, he violently clamped down on protesters using the military.

Maduro unleashed the full weight of the state on his critics, often deploying state and non-state violence against opposition figures. There was massive abuse of human rights. He manipulated elections to remain in power, even when the people no longer wanted him. No fewer than eight million Venezuelans fled the country to escape the wrath of the oppressive regime.

Maduro ran a very corrupt regime. Criminality became institutionalized in Venezuela under a man who had a very humble beginning as a driver before rising to the leadership of the labour union, from where he was elected into the National Assembly in 2000. He later served as the President of the National Assembly and Foreign Minister before he became the Vice President in 2012.

Although criminality was widespread in Venezuela before Maduro became President in 2013, he made no serious effort to tame the epidemic of kidnappings, killings and drug related violence in the country. Criminal gangs held sway, killing with impunity. No fewer than 20, 000 people were brutally killed in Venezuela.

The country topped the list of the most dangerous places to live in the world. Maduro did not care. He preferred Venezuelans to fear than love him. I highlighted the character of the ousted regime in Venezuela, not to justify the airstrikes by the United States on Caracas, the country’s capital, or the capture and shipment of President Maduro to the United States.

President Donald Trump said his campaign against Maduro was informed by the latter’s destabilising activity in the Americas, including drug trafficking, and flooding the United States with illegal immigrants, among them, criminals from Venezuelan prisons. However, some people think that the US President was merely “giving a bad name to the dog, to hang it.” I am here to accentuate the argument.

Nonetheless, I think that in condemning the action taken against Maduro by the United States, especially on the grounds of disrespect to the sovereignty of Venezuela and violation of international law, we should also consider the character of his regime, which shares so much in common with totalitarian regimes in Russia, China and Iran.

It is high time oppressive regimes stop using the principle of sovereignty to justify their reprehensible domestic actions, including human rights abuses. Often, these regimes frame their despicable actions as internal affairs that do not concern the international community. Some of these governments even justify systematic oppression as a necessary means for maintaining national security. International law does not only protect the sovereignty of countries.

It also protects human rights through UN declarations, treaties and conventions, establishing universal standards that make it an obligation for states to respect, protect and fulfil rights, such as right to life, liberty and non-discrimination for all individuals. Such UN declarations and treaties include the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR) and international covenants on civil and political, economic, social and cultural rights, among others.