January 6, 2026
January 6, 2026
Maduro Says ‘I Was Captured’, Pleads Not Guilty On Drug Trafficking Charges

Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro declared himself “innocent” and a “decent man” as he pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a US courtroom yesterday. “I’m innocent. I am not guilty.

I am a decent man, the president of my country,” Maduro told a judge. Maduro was making his first appearance in an American courtroom yesterday on the narco-terrorism charges the Trump administration used to justify capturing him and bringing him to New York.

Maduro, wearing a blue jail uniform, and his wife were led into court around noon for a brief, but required, legal proceeding that will likely kick off a prolonged legal fight over whether he can be put on trial in the US.

Both put on headsets to hear the English-language proceeding as it is translated into Spanish, reports The Associated Press.

