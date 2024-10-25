Madugu Looks Forward To ‘Masterclass’ Outing Against Algeria

Share

Super Falcons Head Coach, Justine Madugu, has said he is expecting a masterclass performance from the team ahead of the friendly game against The ‘Green Ladies’ of Algeria on Saturday.

The Nigeria team impressed at last year’s FIFA World Cup finals and made a return to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament this summer after a 16- year absence “We have been having useful sessions since we resumed on Monday.

I am impressed with the discipline and sense of dedication of the players, and I am looking forward to a masterclass performance by the Super Falcons in both games,” he said.

“We respect the Algerians just as we respect every team we play, but the truth is that we need to bounce back strongly from the below-par outing at the Olympics and restore our team’s confidence and positive spirit.

Share

Please follow and like us: