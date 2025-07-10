Madugu: Falcons Remain On Course For Mission X As Team Face Botswana

Super Falcons’ coach, Justin Madugu, has said the team remained on course to achieve Mission X as they file out against Botswana in their second game of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

After thrashing Tunisia 3-0 in their opening game, the team will hope to get a step closer to the title with qualification for the next round at stake against their second-game opponents, as a win will give them six points from two games.

Speaking in Casablanca, the head coach of the team, Madugu, said they are focusing on their target and will continue to take it one game after another.

“As I said before the commencement of the tournament, we remain focused on our Mission X, and we believe that victory over Botswana is a huge possibility.

We are taking it one match at a time without taking any team for granted,” Madugu told thenff.com. Group leaders Nigeria will fancy their chances of scooping the three points when they take on Botswana in Casablanca today.

The Super Falcons wasted little sweat in dispatching Tunisia’s senior girls 3-0 in their first match of the campaign and will book an early slot in the quarter-finals if they collect another three points against the Southern Africans at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, at a game starting by 8pm.