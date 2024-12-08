Madueke’s Documentary to Spotlight Natural Hair Movement

Share

Acclaimed filmmaker and advocate for African heritage, Adanna Madueke, took conversations on the legacy of beauty standards for black women a step further at an engaging virtual media parley last week.

The media parley, which was hosted to celebrate and discuss her upcoming documentary, ‘Our African Hairitage’ had in attendance over 25 notable media personalities and platforms, providing a space for meaningful discussions about natural hair, identity, and redefining African beauty standards.

The event kicked off with a screening of the documentary trailer, which powerfully highlighted the narratives surrounding African hair, its cultural significance, and the challenges faced by Black women across the continent and the Diaspora.

Adanna Madueke, celebrated for her dedication to uplifting African heritage, took centre stage to share her personal journey and inspiration behind the documentary.

Reflecting on her transition to embracing natural hair, Adanna discussed how ‘Our African Hairitage’ was born from a desire to redefine beauty standards and empower individuals to wear their natural hair confidently.

A Voice for Natural Hair Movement.

Adanna opened up about her personal journey, transitioning to embracing her natural hair after moving to Canada. She spoke passionately about the Crown Revival project, an initiative she founded to teach young girls how to care for and celebrate their natural hair.

“It’s about more than hair. It’s about identity, confidence, and challenging societal norms,” Adanna emphasized.

During the discussion, Adanna shared insights about the documentary’s filming

locations—Nigeria, Senegal, and Kenya. She described her fascination with the unique cultural practices she encountered, including a Kenyan community, where men traditionally braid hair while women are prohibited from doing so.

Adanna’s story shed light on the diversity and richness of African hair culture while underscoring the need for continued exploration.

Our African Hairitage documentary is set to premiere in 2025.

The premiere will feature a runway fashion show, where the beautiful hairstyle captured in the documentary will be showcased.

The documentary will be released in February, timed perfectly with Black History month, which aims to honour the legacy of African beauty and heritage while continuing to inspire future generations.

Topics ranged from the challenges of maintaining natural hair to the cultural implications of relaxers versus natural hair.

When asked about the use of natural products like Cloves for hair care, Adanna stressed the importance of understanding one’s hair needs before adopting trends. She passionately encouraged women to embrace what feels authentic and healthy for them, whether natural or relaxed, while advocating for African-made hair products designed to meet the needs of Black hair.

