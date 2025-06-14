Madueke Optimistic Of Okaka Fc’s Playoffs Success

Share

Okaka Football Club are still celebrating their deserved qualification to the Nationwide League One (NLO) promotion playoffs with eyes on the showdown at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode.

The 2025 Nationwide League One season has not been short of drama but surely there will be plenty of play-off magic as Nigeria’s third tier always boasts a frantic conclusion.

Chairman of the Lekki, Lagos based Club, Dr Arinze Madueke, said that they will empty themselves for the Ijebu Ode center lone promotion ticket.

“It has been our dream to reach the playoffs and now that we achieved that we will leave no stone unturned to grab the promotion ticket,” he said.

“We are excitedly preparing as we are re-assured by the transparency and zero-tolerance stance of the league management on misconduct displayed during the regularly season.”

Okaka FC will open their Playoffs and promotion hopes on Thursday, 12 June against Magic Stars,

The next day, Friday the 13th they have a derby match against Lekki United and will round off with a fixture against Ikorodu City FA on Sunday, June 15.

The 2-time Lagos divisional Football Association (LDFA) League winners and winner of Eko Football have seen a meteoric rise since its founding in 2022 and are determined to gaining promotion to Nigeria’s second tier league.

Okaka FC topped the table in the Maracana B Center of the NLO regular season with 13 points from 8 games after winning four, drawing one and losing three games to win the center and qualify for the playoffs.

