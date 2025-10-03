Maduagwu’s Death: Nigeria Needs Cutting-Edge Security Technology – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the time has come for Nigeria to upgrade its security sector by investing in cutting-edge Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance infrastructure in the nation’s cities and communities, crime-prone residential areas, schools and public facilities.

The party, in a statement issued by the interim National Publicity Secretary, Prince Tony Akeni, condemned the death of the Arise Television news anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, after an armed robbery attack.

The Labour Party called on the Federal and State governments to make citizens’ security their priority and improve their performance index in the security sector, with the huge budgets voted for it every year.

“We appeal to the conscience of government to stop feeding corruption with security votes, which go largely into private pockets instead of upgrading all aspects of citizen safety by investing in massive, modern-day, cutting-edge CCTV

surveillance infrastructure,” the party said.

It also called for legislation approving private detectives in the country, as well as detective institutes in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“If in doing so, Nigerians, including priceless young, gifted human capital like Somtochukwu, live out their full lives to give the benefits of their unique talents to their fatherland, it will be an investment worth it,”the Labour Party stated.