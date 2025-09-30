The death of ARISE News Correspondent, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, has generated more outrage as prominent journalists in the news station have discovered that the 29-year-old was denied immediate medical attention after sustaining injuries during the robbery attack.

Ojy Okpe and Reuben Abati revealed this during Tuesday’s edition of the Morning Show on Arise Television, exposing the failures of the Nigerian healthcare system.

Okpe, who reported that Maduagwu jumped from her home after discovering that 14 armed robbers had invaded the building, died after being allegedly rejected by hospital staff despite her injuries.

“She jumped down from her home when she heard that 14 armed robbers had come to her house. She did not die on the spot.

“She was taken to the hospital, but she was rejected. This really is a tragic, tragic incident. Sommie’s life could have been saved, but the hospital refused to treat her.”

READ ALSO

It later emerged that Maduagwu and an elderly security guard injured during the attack were rushed to Maitama District General Hospital, but both allegedly lost their lives after being denied immediate treatment. Reports claim hospital staff insisted on identification documents before administering care.

In his reaction, Dr Reuben Abati strongly criticised the hospital’s conduct, calling it a blatant violation of medical ethics and a clear breach of the law.

Abati said, “This is an issue of the law in Nigeria. Anybody who is a victim of an accident… should be treated immediately.

“But those who were taken to the hospital were refused treatment because staff were looking for identification. It is the duty of doctors and nurses to stay faithful to their oath, which is to save lives.”

“I hope the hospital is properly identified, and sanctions where appropriate are applied to those on duty… Lives could have been saved.”

Abati further reflected on the dangers of the profession, warning that journalism is often a calling that can become a death pathway.

“This job that we do is a very dangerous one. It is unfortunate that a young woman has fallen.”