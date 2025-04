Madrid Vs Arsenal: Adekunle Gold Mocks Joeboy As He Loses N3m Bet

Share

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has mocked his colleague, Joeboy, after he lost a N3 million bet on Real Madrid to beat Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

New Telegraph reports that Joeboy shared a screenshot of a bet he placed on Madrid to beat the hosts hours before the game.

However, if Madrid had beaten Arsenal, the singer would have won N10.3 million. But the Gunners’ 3-0 victory over the Spanish team means Joeboy lost his bet.

READ ALSO;

Sharing the bet slip via X, Joeboy wrote: “Cashing out on Arsenal tears tonight!”

After the game, Adekunle Gold reposted the tweet, writing: “Lmao. You don go blow stream money. Next time face your club.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email