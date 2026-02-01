Madrid Step Up Pursuit Of Lookman

Looking to bolster their attacking line before the transfer window closes, Atlético de Madrid has reportedly made Ademola Lookman its top priority.

According to Marca, the Madrid club is focusing its efforts on the Nigerian forward to inject new energy into their offense.

The competition is expected to be fierce, as Fenerbahçe is said to have put forward a more substantial financial offer.

Atlético, meanwhile, is banking on its solid relationship with Atalanta Bergamo to help facilitate any potential negotiations. The next few hours could prove decisive.

With the February 2 deadline fast approaching, the Colchoneros’ management will need to accelerate if they want to turn this interest into a concrete deal and outpace their rivals.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Atalanta have agreed to receive 35 million Euros plus an additional five million in add-ons from Atletico Madrid, the same as Fenerbache offered.

According to Transfer Expert Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Italian club has not demanded a down payment or bank guarantees for this transfer fee from Atletico as they have asked Fenerbache.

The back breaker is that Ademola Lookman will only earn half of what he agreed with Fenerbache at the Spanish club and he has since insisted he does not wish to transfer to Spain.

‘Mola’ has agreed an annual salary of nine million euros with Fenerbache, which is thrice what he currently earns at Atalanta.

Last summer, he also agreed personal terms with Inter Milan, but Atalanta were only open to selling him to a club outside Italy.