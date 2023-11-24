Madrid Plot Double Move For Haaland, Mbappe

Real Madrid could move for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland after filing hugely positive financial accounts.

Reports from Spain revealed that the latest figures will give Los Blancos plenty of room for manoeuvre in the transfer market, with a cool £111 million in the bank backed up by a further £231m in approved credit facilities.

As well as having cash to splash, Real have trimmed £68m off their annual wage bill all while increasing their revenue by 17%.

That is no small part due to the exits of high-earning duo Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard, followed by the phenomenal impact and global appeal of summer signing Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Haaland is contracted to Manchester City until 2027 but there are claims that a release clause of £172m may come into play next summer.

It means that a move for Mbappe, who could leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of this season, can now easily be facilitated.

The French superstar, 24, has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu but negotiations have always fallen short due to Les Parisiens’ reluctance to sell their prized asset.

Having won the Treble under Pep Guardiola last season, the Norwegian sensation will likely be in no rush to leave the Etihad.

However, that is unlikely to trouble Real Madrid from testing the waters with a bid.