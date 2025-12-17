Madrid Hand Nigerian Coach New Contract

Real Madrid World have extended the contract of Nigerian coach Ayere Sylvester for another year following a successful first spell with the global football brand.

According to PUNCH Sports Extra, the renewal was agreed after Ayere’s work as an assistant manager and coach in Dubai, where he led global programmes and oversaw the training of thousands of players across different regions of the world.

Ayere expressed delight at the extension, describing it as recognition of his work and influence within the organisation.

“I feel great, the contract extension is proof of competency, dedication and commitment. It’s a show of how much impact I’ve made in the last year and the recognition it has brought,” he told our correspondent.

During his initial spell, Ayere played a central role in shaping the operational framework of Real Madrid World, having designed the training structure currently used by the brand.

He also organised training programmes for more than five thousand players from different nationalities and was involved in the Real Madrid legends initiative, which included one-on-one improvement sessions with former Real Madrid defender and three-time UEFA Champions League winner, Roberto Carlos.

The FA Level 3 and UEFA B licensed coach began his international coaching career in Dubai with Fleetwood United FC, where he served as assistant coach in the second division.

Alongside that role, he worked with United FC U-15s and managed the Fleetwood United U-23 pathway to the professional squad.

His time at the club was marked by success, as Fleetwood United emerged champions of Division Two and earned promotion to the First Division, a spell that paved the way for his move to Real Madrid World.

Reflecting further on the contract extension, Ayere said the opportunity meant more than continuity, stressing its importance for his professional growth.

“The extension is also an opportunity to continue to improve myself as a coach and continue working with the biggest football brand in the world and I’m excited about the contract extension,” Ayere added.

“I hope to be able to achieve a lot more within this period as well and impact a lot more people.”

Ayere, who is based in Dubai, began his coaching journey in Nigeria, where he served as head coach at Freiburgerweg FA, Oasis Ladies, and Raineiri Ladies. He also served as head of opposition analysis at Gbagada FC in Nigeria’s third division, building a reputation for his proactive approach before progressing onto the international stage.