Madrid Eye Lookman As Vinicius’ Replacement

Share

Real Madrid considers Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman as a successor to Vinícius Jr. should the Braziliandepart, possibly for the Saudi Pro League.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, via El Futbolero, Al-Hilal is considering Vinícius as a potential successor to Neymar, who could depart the Saudi side at the end of the season.

With uncertainty over Vinícius Jr.’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid has reportedly identified the Nigerian winger as a top candidate to bolster their attack if Vinícius decides to switch.

Lookman, who currently plays for Atalanta in Serie A, is highly regarded for his versatility, speed, and skill in one-on-one situations—qualities that would make him a seamless fit in Carlo Ancelotti’s system.

Share

Please follow and like us: