Madrid Continue Perfect Run After Comeback Over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid were made to work against Real Sociedad during their 2-1 comeback win on Sunday, September 17.
The brilliance of new signing, Jude Bellingham has captivated headlines in Spain, but another La Liga star could give him a run for his money over the next few seasons.
Real Sociedad’s ever-present Takefusa Kubo taunted the Santiago Bernabéu crowd over 90 minutes as he had something to prove against his former club.
His brilliant pass split Madrid’s defence and Ander Barrenetxea beat Kepa after his initial shot was saved in the blink of an eye. A stunning goal from Kubo then left the hosts sweating, but VAR saved the day.
Finishing continues to be a weak spot for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, and they needed an unlikely hero to kick-start their comeback.
Fede Valverde scored a thunder strike seconds after the restart for 1-1. He is currently the best from outside the box in Europe’s top five leagues, with a leading five goals since the start of last season.
As momentum shifted, Fran Garcia crossed the ball into the box and a leaping Joselu headed home for the lead after missing a wide-open chance in the first half.
Real Sociedad will feel hard done by after they initially ran circles around the hosts. Unfortunately, the visitors failed to find their edge in the final 45 minutes as fatigue set in.
The result means Real Madrid retained the top spot in La Liga with five wins from five. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, sit 11th and won’t like their latest stumble ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter.