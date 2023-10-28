Madrid, Barcelona Keeping Tabs On Gabriel Jesus

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are lining up moves for Arsenal forward, Gabriel Jesus in the next transfer window.

The Brazil International grabbed a goal and an assist in the Gunners’ Champions League win over Sevilla on Tuesday night, registering his third strike in the competition this season.

Internal sources claim that both Spanish clubs were keen on the 26-year-old before he completed his switch to the Emirates and are looking to return for the goalscorer soon.