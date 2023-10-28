Madrid, Barcelona Keeping Tabs On Gabriel Jesus

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are lining up moves for Arsenal forward, Gabriel Jesus in the next transfer window.
The Brazil International grabbed a goal and an assist in the Gunners’ Champions League win over Sevilla on Tuesday night, registering his third strike in the competition this season.
Internal sources claim that both Spanish clubs were keen on the 26-year-old before he completed his switch to the Emirates and are looking to return for the goalscorer soon.
Jesus joined Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution in 2022 and tallied 17 goal contributions in 26 Premier League matches last term as the North London outfit finished second behind Manchester City.
Los Blancos are believed to be keen to replace Karim Benzema, who left for the Saudi Pro League in the summer and Xavi’s Barcelona are wary of Robert Lewandowski’s age.
However, Real have been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe and could prioritise him if he becomes a free agent next summer, leaving Barca in the driving seat.
Jesus is contracted to Arsenal until 2027 and any transfer would likely command a fee similar to the £45million deal that saw him leave the Etihad a year ago.
The 63-cap Brazilian international is already a four-time Premier League winner and would suit either club’s winning mentality.